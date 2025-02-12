Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Demons of Trosky quest guide

With the freedom of Trosky Castle after your ordeal, speak to the Chamberlain, Ulric, overlooking the courtyard of the inner castle.

There he tells you, discreetly, that the castle’s residents have been having trouble with the spawn of hell, rising up from the fiery maw the fort was supposedly built on top of, causing mischief.

With the help of either holy or magic water supplied by Ulric, Henry must visit the cooks, blacksmith, priest and scribe around Trosky to get a better picture of the strange goings on and put a stop to them once and for all!

Demons of Trosky quest guide

From your likely position on the Crone tower side of Trosky, it’s easiest to speak to the Cook Bertha first. You find her in the kitchen at the top of the long staircase leading up from the blacksmith's courtyard. She laments the return of the supposed demons and tells you that they’re coming from the halls under the maiden tower.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

To stop them, you need to sprinkle your holy water in five fireplaces in the basements around that side of the fortress.

From the kitchen, walk down the stairs into the courtyard and speak to the blacksmith, Osina. He says there are more awful demons haunting a smelly arena in the western courtyard, next to the arena.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

Finally, speak to the other cook, Manyeta, in the Maiden kitchen and she maintains that the demons are coming from the Crone side of the castle. There are 5 more fireplaces on that side that you need to sprinkle to vanquish the beasts.

Since it was recommended to sprinkle all of the fireplaces at night, head to the western courtyard first to deal with Osina’s request. On the way you can speak to Father Nicodemus if you wish, who frequents the Maiden chapel now that For Whom the Bell Tolls is finished, but he is stunningly unhelpful, so it's really up to you.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

To complete Osina’s request, go to the privy next to the combat arena that you visited during the Opus Magnum quest, then interact with the stalls to reveal the demons. Since it just looks like a loo to you, go back to Osina and he sends you off again to investigate a mysterious door on the Maiden side of the tower.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

Make your way up from the kitchen to where the soldier stands next to the door and you find that Osina has sent you to look at yet another toilet. Go back to him and demand an explanation, but he’ll plead ignorance.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

Finally, there’s one more place to go, this time up the stairs from the crone side kitchen, in the hallway built into the rockface.

Would you believe it? Another privy… Go back to him one more time and squirm as you're made a figure of fun. It's not all in vain though, you’ll gain some positive reputation for the area and finish this part of the quest.

Now, for some more believing tasks. After dark, you need to go around both sides of the castle and sprinkle 5 fireplaces in each.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

For the Crone side, start in the blacksmith's courtyard and go up the long stairs up into the Crone kitchen. The first fireplace is next to the cooking pot in the crone kitchen.

Next, go up one flight of stairs and take the door on your left. Inside the long room, you find another fireplace on your left. Go back out into the stairwell and climb two more sets of stairs, then go right up into the hallway made of stone. Climb the stairs here, then go into the scribe’s chamber on your left. There’s another fireplace in here.

Go back into the hall and continue skywards up into the loftspace, past the alchemist’s lab and up to the chamberlain’s dining room. There’s yet another fireplace in here. Finally, go up the last set of stairs and into the room directly behind you at the top. Here, in Black Bartosch’s room, you find the last fireplace for the Crone side.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

Now for the Maiden side. Again, cross the blacksmith's courtyard and start in the kitchen, where the first fireplace is found by the entrance. Next, go up the stairs inside the kitchen and through to the other side of the storeroom at the top. Upstairs from the storeroom, open the door in front of you and there’s a fireplace on your right.

Go past that fireplace and take the next right. Back-to-back with that fireplace is another in the adjoining room. Go back to the staircase and ascend another flight. Through the door behind where you come out is a small fireplace in Lord von Bergow’s dining room and bedchamber. At the back of the room is a door on your right. Go through and the final fireplace is again back-to-back with the previous one.

With that, the Chamberlain’s request is complete. Speak to him as soon as possible (he’s likely locked up in his room at this time), and tell him the good news. For your time, you receive a decent 55 groschen, as well as a golden cup and golden chalice to sell - worth a value of 770 and 580 respectively! I guess it wasn't a waste of time after all...

For more quest help and item locations, check out our in-progress Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough!