Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 delayed until February 11

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has been delayed to February 11, 2025. This information first came out through an Embracer Group financial report, but later was addressed directly by Warhorse Studios in a video posted to social media.

The original release date was a general 2024 window, but has been pushed back to the week of Valentine's Day, which is nice for medieval couples out there. Funnily enough, this is very close to the day when original game came out: February 13, 2018. The financial report features a statement from Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors, which states: "Our teams are committed to making and delivering better games. Our highly anticipated game Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, is now confirmed for global release on February 11, 2025, which we believe enables some final polish and a better release window. We look very much forward to Gamescom next week to share more details about this game and other titles."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As for that video from Warhorse Studios, the messaging is slightly different. In it, Toby from Warhorse Studios states that the development team aimed for a 2024 release date but didn't quite make it. "We almost made it, almost. But almost isn't good enough though, so unfortunately we slipped to 2025. However, at least we have we have real precise release date now, which is February 11, 2025."

Why could this messaging be different? Well, both the financial report and fan-facing video are targeting different parties. The financial report is aimed at investors, and as such bitter medicine like a sensible delay has to go down with a bit of honey, whereas fans of Kingdom Come Deliverance will likely be a bit more understanding of a dev team not quite meeting a schedule as long as transparency is present.

Either way, the video also hints towards more reveals in the coming weeks, including some new stuff at Gamescom, so fans shouldn't have to wait long to see more.

Are you happy with this delay? Let us know below!