As the son of a blacksmith, Henry of Skalitz is familiar with all sorts of weaponry, from longswords to pikes and halberds. But to perform a stealth kill in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Henry first needs to procure a dagger.

With its short blade and nimble form, a dagger allows Henry to sneak up behind an enemy - up-close-and-personal - to execute a quick takedown.

Because of the difficulty of fighting multiple enemies at once, stealth kills are an incredibly useful tool in your arsenal, allowing you to effectively thin the numbers of enemies in an encounter before finishing off the stragglers.

Finding a dagger though, isn’t necessarily a straightforward task. Depending on the route you pick at the start of your adventure it’s actually very easy to miss one altogether, even as you start to get into sticky situations where one would come in handy.

Here are some easy places to find a dagger in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, both legitimately and by less-scrupulous means.

Where to find a dagger in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The easiest way to get a dagger is to visit the Miller’s farm in Lower Semine and start his series of quests as part of the Wedding Crashers main quest.

If you’re at the beginning of the game, the Miller can look a daunting distance away. But to reach his farm you just need to ride or walk along the road south from Troskowitz until you reach Semine, then go straight through the village until you reach Lower Semine on the other side.

As you progress through the quests, it will become apparent that the Miller’s tasks are intended as a tutorial for Stealth and Thievery. Eventually, you’ll be shown a special chest where you can practice lockpicking.

On the workbench next to the chest, you find not just a free clutch of lockpicks, but a free dagger as well!

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

However, if you took the Blacksmith’s route in Tachov, you’re still in luck. While it’s very easy to miss, the Blacksmith Radovan also has a dagger for sale in his shop. It only costs a few Groschen and is in better condition than the free one you pick up from Lower Semine.

A dagger isn’t the only essential item that’s difficult to find in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 though. We also have pages on where to get your hands on a shovel, how to equip torches, and how to equip your horse with a saddle.

For more help with item locations and quests, we also have an in-progress walkthrough for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.