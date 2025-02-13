Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is galloping towards two million copies sold, and you may soon be able to celebrate that by watching Hans Capon shag Hans Capon

I don't know if you've heard, but Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a game in which you can get it on with Lord Hans Capon. Seriously. Weirdos on Twitter definitely haven't made an unnecessary fuss about it being an option, either.

Anyway, Hans Capon's clearly aware that you can shag Hans Capon, and it's looking like you might get to watch Hans and Hans get their Hans on each other romantically soon. We'll have to see if it happens before or after KCD2 hits surpasses the two million copies sold mark, which it's already closing in on.

If you're wondering what the hell's going on with this Hans on Hans action, here's a Hansdy rundown. Capon's actor, Luke Dale, has been streaming his own playthrough of the game on Twitch, and he's quite enjoying it so far.

Which roleplaying choices is he making? Good question, and one of Dale's viewers asked it during his most recent playing session, specifically broaching the topic of romance options. "Who am I planning on romancing? Who do you think, Who do you think!?" the actor responded, naturally pretty peeved his dedication to getting it Capon had been doubted.

"I'm a complete f**king narcissist, for crying out loud," he declared, "Obviously, I'm going to try and f**k myself!" Nice.

We'll have to see if the universe manages to time this admirable act of self-love up perfectly with KCD2 hopping up over two million copies shifted. Everyone's favourite publisher Embracer Group has revealed that the game's homing in on that number via its latest financial results, with CEO Lars Wingefors remarking that its success makes it clear the company should, er, make good games.

"The success of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a reminder of our core - to bring great products to the market," the exec wrote, "High-quality teams need to have the resources and the time to execute their visions. When you have the right teams, this trust benefits everyone, including gamers, employees and shareholders. I am convinced that we will remain among the industry leaders in our core business verticals in the future."

Well, those are definitely words. Are you looking forward to watching some Capon on Capon action whenever Dale gets to it? Raise your Hans via the comments below!