King Legacy: How to get the Dominion Cloak

Getting the King Legacy’s Dominion Cloak item in Roblox is essential if you want to fully awaken the Control Fruit. Seeing as most of the Control Fruit’s best abilities only become available when it’s awakened, there’s little point in keeping it around if you don’t have the Dominion Cloak.

This King Legacy guide explains how to get the Dominion Cloak and what to do with it once you’ve got it. Head over to our King Legacy codes list to nab some boosts and freebies while you’re here.

King Legacy: How to get Dominion Cloak

Grabbing the Dominion Cloak takes patience, since, like much else in King Legacy, you have a pretty low chance of getting it even once you find and defeat the enemy who drops it. The Dominion Cloak comes from the Abyssal Swordsman, a challenging boss who makes his residence in the Third Sea. You’ll need to defeat the Kraken Tentacles to access the Third Sea, and to do that, you need the Heart of the Sea.

Anyway, once you’re in, travel to the Forgotten Coliseum. It’s a level 4,550+ region, so make sure you’re strong enough to handle what it throws at you before taking on thet Abyssal Swordsman. Travel to the middle of the island, and pick up “Forgotten Coliseum Quest 2” from the NPC there. Turn left, hop onto the rocky platform, and you’ll find the Abyssal Swordsman waiting.

That’s all well and good, except he has an appallingly low drop rate for the Dominion Cloak. Plan on fighting him multiple times before you walk away with your prize.

Since you'll likely need to revisit this island several times, consider making it your spawn point until you get the cloak.

What the Dominion Cloak for?

You need the Dominion Cloak to complete the Awakening process for the Control Fruit, or the Ope Ope No Mi. You also need six Control Fruits in total, five for the ritual and one to consume. You have a small chance of finding it at a Fruit spawn location, but it’s so random that trying isn’t worth your time. The better ways to get a Control Fruit are trading for it or purchasing it from the Black Market. Prices vary depending on the current update, though you can expect to pay a few million for one.

Once you have all you need, speak with the Awake Master to get the process started. Keep the Dominion Cloak around once you’re finished. It gives you a 20 percent damage buff when you’re using the Control Fruit.

If you're after a more relaxed and slightly less grindy Roblox experience after all that, consider checking out Roblox Fisch. Our guides for how to reach The Depths and how to get to Vertigo should help you on your way.