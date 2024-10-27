Kim Dong Hwan announced for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves during Evo France announcement show

Kim Dong Hwan has been revealed as a returning fighter for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, live at the Evo France announcement show at Paris Games Week. He's a returning character to the series, packing many of his classic moves in the upcoming fighting game.

The new trailer revealed at the show gives us a peak of his new moves, some of his shorter combos, and his cinematic super too. You can watch the trailer yourself below.

Kim Dong Hwan returns for FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves! pic.twitter.com/L2G6N2zmrZ — Evo (@Evo) October 27, 2024

Ahead of this reveal, the hosts announced most of the games coming to Evo France, including Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, Guilty Gear: Strive, and more. The show is set to happen in October 2025 in Nice, France. Tickets will be available at the early months of next year.

