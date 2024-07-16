Kevin Conroy's final performance as Batman is oh so bittersweet

Almost two years since his passing, Kevin Conroy's last outing as the caped crusader himself, Batman, is a truly emotional one.

In 2022, iconic voice actor and the man behind the Batman many of us grew up with, Conroy sadly died. The actor appeared in many projects over the years, of course the most notable being as Batman and Bruce Wayne in Batman: The Animated Series, reprising that role several times over the years, including in Rocksteady's Arkham games. Conroy appeared posthumously in this year's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, again appearing as the Arkham incarnation of the character, but it was reported earlier this year that it wouldn't be his final outing as the character. Now, a clip has been released from the latest animated DC film, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 3, which features one last performance of Conroy as the original version he played in The Animated Series all those years ago.

Kevin Conroy’s final performance as Batman.



You can watch the clip above, which shows him fighting none other than The Joker (played by Mark Hammil, his co-star on the classic show, who's since retired from the character following Conroy's passing). The two are facing off, as they always do, in Gotham, though this time while their entire universe is crumbling around them. It really is a bittersweet one to watch, particularly because of what Batman says in the clip. As everything crumbles around them, Joker sarcastically notes how it's the end of the world, and Batman is spending it with him.

In turn, the caped crusader responds: "I care Joker. About Gotham, about justice. And if it has to end at least I go out like this... being Batman." An obviously fitting line to finish on, and one that'll probably be a bit of a tear jerker for many fans out there.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 3 is available digitally now.