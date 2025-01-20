Keep Driving, the turn-based driving RPG about fighting tractors while playing smelly Tetris with pizzas, loo roll, and the occasional trumpet, finally has a full release date

February 2025, a month that's famously not going to feature many big video game releases (to be fair, one of those has since been delayed), has just been revealed as the arrival point for another cool thing you might want to play. It's Keep Driving, the driving RPG thingy that has you fight stuff in turn-based fashion while accumulating stuff.

In case you're not familiar with this wonderfully quirky game, I played its Steam Next Fest demo last year and only ended up being killed by a puddle like once. Basically, it's a game about going on a road trip to your mate's house, and both you and your car have to battle you way through the typical hazards presented by driving and being a human that needs food and sleep en route.

The full version of Keep Driving has now been penned in to release on February 6 on PC via Steam, with Swedish developer YCJY Games having revealed this in a nice tweet.

There's also fresh trailer, which naturally features clips of turn-based car fights with tractors, sheep, and potholes, while offering a glimpse at the couple of extra cars you'll be able to fill with all the stuff you, your car, and the hitchikers you'll pick up will need to survive and thrive. I liked the demo's not quite Volvo, but I'd be lying if I said the idea of running around in a pickup truck instead isn't calling to my inner Johnny Cash fan.

Keep Driving has a RELEASE DATE! 🚗🎉

Our management RPG about life on the open road

launches on...



🗓️Febuary 6🗓️

on Steam for PC (Windows)



🗓️Febuary 6🗓️

on Steam for PC (Windows)



Check out the new trailer 🔽 Sound on! pic.twitter.com/SFHPJfR4YG — Y/CJ/Y - Keep Driving (@YCJYgames) January 20, 2025

As I mentioned eariler, Keep Driving's PC only for now, but one of its devs has suggested in a reply that it'll be in line to come to consoles at some point down the line, writing that they're "not really sure which consoles yet, besides Switch". Come on lads, PS2 port, so I can easily flip between this and Need For Speed Underground.

In the meantime, here's hoping the full version of Keep Driving can supercharge those vibes I loved first time around.