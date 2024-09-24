Keanu Reeves will make an appearance in Sonic x Shadow Generations DLC

While it’s not news that Keanu Reeves would be the voice behind the role of Shadow the Hedgehog in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie, it turns out that the actor will be making an appearance in Sonic x Shadow Generations upcoming DLC, too.

The Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Pack will be available for Sonic x Shadow Generations as of December 12 (ahead of the movie’s release on December 20), adding content to the game inspired by the events of the movie. And, well, that couldn’t quite be done with Keanu Reeves stepping into the booth to voice a few lines for the angsty hedgehog.

On top of that, those ordering the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game will already have access to the Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Pack once it finally launches in December; this is the same edition that’ll allow you to access the game three days ahead of its October 25 release date.

Sonic x Shadow Generations will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC at launch.