Keanu Reeves reportedly circled The Acolyte and might still enter the Star Wars universe in the future

Most Star Wars fans are either celebrating (for some weird reason) or mourning the death of The Acolyte at Disney Plus earlier this month. Of course, this has prompted even more conversations about the show from the people who made it and those in the know, and now we’ve learned that Keanu Reeves could’ve been part of it.

We must take this shocking reveal with a grain of salt, as it’s nothing but a rumor as of now (and it’s unlikely we’ll get a confirmation now that the show is cancelled), but Jeff Sneider, a renowned Hollywood insider, is rarely too far off the mark when it comes to Star Wars, so chances are conversations between Reeves and Lucasfilm did happen at some point.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The news came from Jeff Sneider’s weekly newsletter (viaStarWarsNewsNet), where the fairly reliably scooper stated Reeves was actually quite interested in the role that was offered, which was that of Master Sol. Eventually, however, his schedule didn’t work out due to Ballerina commitments and he had to walk away from it. As we all know, Master Sol was finally played bySquid Game star Lee Jung-jae, who delivered one performance worthy of all the praise it received.

Of course, this would’ve put Reeves on the small screen again next to his Matrix co-star Carrie-Anne Moss, who did appear in the series in a crucial role as Jedi Master Indara, so maybe the winks to that movie series would’ve been too much for viewers anyway.

This isn’t the first time Reeves – who will be seen voicing Shadow the Hedgehog in theaters this Christmas – has been linked to The Acolyte. Last year, there were some rumblings of him having a cameo in the series, and chances are those rumors came from disjointed chatter and tips from back when he supposedly sat down to talk with Lucasfilm.

According to Sneider, there’s still a good chance Reeves might be joining the Star Wars universe sooner rather than later, as all parties involved are reportedly interested. It’s now just a matter of finding the right role and making the timing work. What if James Mangold casts him as the first Jedi ever in his ‘Dawn of the Jedi’ prequel movie? That seems like a perfect fit for the One and would sell so many tickets, I think.