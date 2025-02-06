Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan to star in Bad Boy, a new serial killer horror movie from Longlegs' producers somehow told from the POV of a dog

If you're currently scanning for new oddball movies to keep an eye on, you'll be happy to learn about Bad Boy, which is coming from Longlegs and M3GAN producers and is set to star Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan and Hustlers' Lili Reinhart. The premise? It's a serial killer story told from the POV of a dog. Yes, really.

Deadline shared the exclusive, stating the package is targeting this year's EFM in Berlin. It comes from Black Bear and is backed by "the producer of Longlegs, Dave Caplan, and M3GAN, Divide/Conquer's Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath."

As it stands right now, production is expected to start in August in Canada with Jacob Chase (Come Play, The Girl In The Woods) behind the camera. The script from The Black List was written by Travis Braun.

Contrary to what the title might suggest, we're expecting the dog to be a good boy after reading the official synopsis that's been shared: "Gary is a good boy who loves his new owner, Cameron (Ke Huy Quan). He gets treats and belly rubs and life is great. Gary isn’t allowed in the basement though. And even if he was, he can’t unlock doors. But there’s a girl (Lili Reinhart) in the basement. And she can’t come out to play. Gary doesn’t know it, but he’s her only chance." Let the adventure begin! (Though we doubt it'll be a pleasant one.)

For Ke Huy Quan, who most people will remember from his recent roles in Everything Everywhere All At Once and Loki season 2, this will be a fantastic opportunity to work entirely different acting muscles. Reinhart, meanwhile, is best known for her role as Betty Cooper on The CW's Riverdale as well as her part in the 2019 movie Hustlers.

"Bad Boy is about loyalty, instinct, and the incredible bond between humans and dogs. It’s going to be a highly original, grounded, deeply suspenseful fresh take on a horror thriller," director Chase teases. We gotta say it doesn't sound like an easy one to pull off, but this is the sort of fresh work of fiction we'd like to see more often, so colour me very interested.