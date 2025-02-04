Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: first treasure map location

While playing Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, you may have come across the first of many treasure maps hidden around the game. These maps offer vague guidance towards valuable treasure, and are well worth seeking out as soon as possible. But, being a historical game, they are drawn onto paper crudely, as if by children (or in reality, illiterate farmers and bandits). As such, the treasure map - first location can be tricky to find.

So we've decided to help you out! In this guide, we'll give you the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 treasure map - first location so you can quickly track down the loot and make out like a bandit. It's well worth doing, especially early game. Also, if you've stumbled across this guide without having the map, you can just grab this treasure without the map too.

Kingdom Come Deliverance treasure map - first location

First off, you'll want to head to Apollonia on the East side of the first area in Kingdom Come Deliverance. This treasure is found in a cave, and thankfully it gets marked on your map when you get close. If you've finished certain a certain main quest prior to leaving for the second area, you'll be very familiar with this cave.

Right here! | Image credit: VG247

Head inside this cave and proceed forward until you reach two ladders. Ascend these ladders, then proceed forward, sticking to the tunnels on your left as you go. If you reach a stone staircase or a bucket hanging on a rope, you've gone the wrong way. You'll know you're in the right place (marked on the map) when you reach a wide area lit up by a hole in the ceiling, with a broken wheel and skeletons at the centre.

This is the place. | Image credit: VG247

There are a few things worth grabbing in this room. The first, and most valuable, is some ancient moonshine found beside a chest in the water. This is worth almost 1,000 Bohemian dollery-doos, so absolutely grab this is nothing else.

This is what you want to grab, if nothing else. | Image credit: VG247

Then there's obviously the chest, which has a hard lock on it. Give this a few attempts if you feel so inclined, as it has a healthy amount of gold inside which makes for a nice bonus. There's also a sack to the left of the chest which is worth searching through for bonus loot.

Finally, on the left side of the room against the wall is another sack, with money and hides inside. Again, not the main prize, but valuable loot for those willing to grab it and sell it on.

A nice little treat if you can't lockpick to save your life. | Image credit: VG247

With that, you're done! Head out of the cave back the way you came and you're good to go. You may be tempted to go up the stone staircase further into the cave, but you'll probably not be welcome there. I certainly wasn't!