KCD 2: Vidlak Bandit's Map location and solution

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's Vidlak Bandit's Map is tough to get your hands on, but less vague and unforgiving than some of the RPG's maps, like the Map of the Zhelejov Marshes. You have to steal this one from bandits – or loot it, if you're itching for a fight and have the wherewithal to make it through alive – but there's a handy clue in the map that points out where to find it. And it's worth finding. The Vidlak Bandit's Map treasure is exceptionally valuable.

Our KCD 2 Vidlak Bandit's Map explains how to find the map and where to look for the treasure, then where to look again when the first location turns out to be wrong.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Vidlak Bandit's Map

Steal from a bandit camp north of Tachov

Find near a fallen tree north of Vidlak, then again further downstream

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Where to find the Vidlak Bandit's Map

A poacher holds the Vidlak Bandit's Map, and while you can find the camp naturally during the Lackey quest – an essential part of finding Mutt after losing him during the prologue – you can also just take a detour immediately after regaining control of Henry. If you're struggling to find provisions or scrounge up enough money for decent equipment, the latter idea is definitely worth considering.

Head to this point, north of Tachov.

Image credit: Warhorse | VG 24/7

It's easier and faster to reach if you have a horse, which you can get legitimately by following our how to get a horse guide or by stealing it from Troskowitz's southern pastures. Just make sure no one sees you do it.

Anyway, once you reach the bandit camp, we strongly recommend skipping time ahead to a point after sunset. There are several bandits in the camp, and surviving without a strong weapon and sturdy armor is not going to be easy. After dark, though, you can sneak in – don't use your torch – and knock them out individually. You can rob them while they're unconcious, though make sure to do it quickly. A guard patrols the camp and will wake them up when he passes by.

If you approach the camp from the east, you'll find two bandits asleep near an extinguished cookfire. The bearded one on the right is the one with the map. Grab anything else you want, and make sure to get the bandit's key as well. The treasure is in a locked chest that requires high lockpicking skill to open without the key.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Vidlak Bandit's Map location and solution

The map shows a tree at the northern end of a lake, and there's only one lake with that shape in the Trosky region. It's north of the Vidlak Pond settlement, in the northern half of the pond-lake itself. You're looking for the Hollow Tree point of interest, which is here.

Image credit: Warhorse | VG 24/7

Investigate the area near the roots of the fallen trees, and you'll find a few pieces of tat, including a semi-valuable silver cup.

Image credit: Warhorse | VG 24/7

Henry remarks that this can't possibly be it, and it isn't. The tree was, of course, intact when the bandits hid their treasure, and when it fell, the chest went further downstream. It's here.

Image credit: Warhorse | VG 24/7

It's also a bit tough to spot, at least if you're still wandering around at night. Interact with the front of it, use the bandit's key to unlock it, and you'll find:

300 groschen

1 gold crucifix (worth 1,430 groschen)

1 silver cup

2 tin plates

If you're after more treasure hunt help, head over to our Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Lion's Crest guide, or if you're keen to get on with bigger tasks, check our Finger of God and Necessary Evil guides.