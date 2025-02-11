KCD 2: The Lion's Crest quest guide

Getting Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's Lion Crest armor takes you across Trosky and into some of its hidden little corners. The armor itself is just kind of decent, but the rewards you get along the way, including a weapon sketch and some noteworthy hunting and deer grazing locations, make it worth your trouble. Just don't expect to find it all quickly. This is a lengthy process.

Our Kingdome Come Deliverance 2 Lion's Crest quest guide explains how to solve the first riddle and where each of Brunswick's maps want you to go. Bear in mind that this quest is only available if you pre-ordered the game. It's impossible to start otherwise.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Lion's Crest guide

North of Trosky

North of Tachov

On Vidlak Pond

North of Zhelejov Wagoner's Inn

Near Bozhena's house

How to start The Lion's Crest quest

Speak to Gaibl the scribe in Troskowitz, and pick the conversation option with the blue icon next to it to kick The Lion's Crest off. It doesn't matter which skill check option you pick after that. Ask Gaibl about Brunswick and his riddle to get the first clue and a poleaxe sketch you can give to a blacksmith.

Image credit: Warhorse | VG 24/7

"Take your leave of crone and maiden, standing tall behind the gates, boldly go towards true midnight, in caverns cold your prize awaits. Pass through the hall of forest kings, hidden deep from hunter's gaze, standing tall two guards of stone, behind whom yearned for treasure lays. Between them stands a mighty rock, a subtle niche yet deeper still, a place to give one's heart to God, behold my armor gleaming still."

It's a very lengthy, flowery way of pointing out where Brunswick's first treasure cache is, and the location isn't too far away. Get a shovel before you set off, though.

Brunswick's riddle solution

Brunswick's secret stash is north of Trosky Castle, in a small chapel tucked between some rocks and buried in the middle of a forest. You're looking for the spot in the yellow circle below.

Image credit: Warhorse | VG 24/7

The crevice opening faces north, so you'll have to go around and turn back south to see it. Inside is a small stone cross and a little altar. Interact with the cross to move it, and then interact with the soil to dig up Brunswick's stash. You'll find two maps, Brunswick's gauntlet and dagger, a skill book, and some wine.

Brunswick's map 1 solution

The first map takes you northwest to another rocky, forested location, this time north of Tachov.

Image credit: Warhorse | VG 24/7

This area is rather more dangerous, as it's a wolf hunting area. You'll need to kill several wolves to scare the rest off and give you some space to work. Brunswick's bag is between two trees growing close to each other. It contains a coif, leg plate, and caparison – a cloth covering for your horse, assuming you found a horse already – plus some random food items. Make sure to cook or dry those before they spoil.

Brunswick's map 2 solution

Brunswick's second map points to a location far to the west, near Vidlak Pond.

Image credit: Warhorse | VG 24/7

The stone cross is on a small rise off the road that's west of the pond. If you're having trouble finding it, start from the fisherman's house, and go north. This cache gives you plate sleeves, a free Savior Schnapps potion to ease the pressure on your belladonna farming routine, and some bandages.

Brunswick's map 3 solution

It's back south to Zhelejov for this one, or more specifically, a secluded spot north of Zhelejov Wagoner's Inn.

Image credit: Warhorse | VG 24/7

Travel north from the inn into the woods until you reach the spot shown above. A small mound of earth is there, identifiable as the right mound of earth by the skeleton laying across it and another cross. This bag contains wine, a whopping 30 apples, and Brunswick's brigandine.

Brunswick's map 4 solution

Brunswick's last sack is at the treasure hunter's camp, a spot roughly halfway between the Nomad's Camp and Bozhena's house.

Image credit: Warhorse | VG 24/7

These treasure hunters are bandits and want to kill you, something you shouldn't let them do. Once they're taken care of, look around nearby for a stone cross on the ground. There's a rock pile near the cross, and if you interact with it, you'll get Brunswick's bacinet – the metal part of a knight's helmet – a new die, and a worn rosary.

And that's the end of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's Lion's Crest quest. Crafting the poleaxe is optional, though even if you don't want it, you could at least sell it.

If you don't want to find alternative methods of entry to reach that drying rack in particular, head over to our Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 lockpicking guide for tips on breaking and entering, and check out our KCD 2 treasure map guide for some tips on finding the best loot.