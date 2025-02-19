KCD 2: Map of the Zhelejov Marshes location and solution

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's Map of the Zhelejov Marshes is one of the RPG's more confusing treasure maps.If you landed here by some happy accident and are just getting started in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, count yourself lucky. The Zhelejov Marshes map is your fast and easy ticket to some extra cash and a free weapon, or even more extra cash if you don't want the weapon.

Our Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Map of the Zhelejov Marshes guide points out where to find this treasure map and where to look for what some poor lost soul hid in the swamp.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Map of the Zhelejov Marshes

Find the map at the skeleton point of interest west of the Wagoner's Inn

The treasure is tucked away by a tree in a small clearing nearby

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Where to find Map of the Zhelejov Marshes

This map is on a skeleton in – surprise – the Zhelejov Marshes. That's the small oval-shaped swamp west of Zhelejov Wagoner's Inn, and you can get there from Troskowitz in less than a day, assuming you get a horse, or steal a horse without getting caught. The spot you're aiming for is roughly even with the crook of the dog-fish-thing's tail on the zoomed-in map, and when you arrive at the right point, a notice will appear that says you found the marsh skeleton.

The actual map is a bit difficult to spot,but it's above the skeleton's skull. Grab it, and you can read it by selecting it from Henry's inventory – or try to. The map has logic to it, but it's in no hurry to tell you how it works.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Map of the Zhelejov Marshes

The idea is that the dead explorer scoured the first two islands for the treasure and then died before checking out the other four, and the village's position at the top of the map gives you a measure of orientation about which circle represents which island. None of that really matters, though, since the map has no hints pointing to the treasure's location. So, ditch the map.

You're looking for this spot.

Turn left after walking out of the swamp, crouch to make seeing easier, and walk forward. You'll see a smattering of random items in front of a tree, and that's your treasure – 84 Groschen and a longsword, which you can sell for extra money if you don't need a weapon.

