KCD 2: How to cure food poisoning and overeating

You have just one choice for curing food poisoning in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, a specific potion that also doubles as an overeating cure. The ingredients for this potion aren't terribly difficult to find, and you can, of course, avoid the problem entirely by minding what you eat. Should you direct Henry to eat something rotten, though, don't hesitate to use your potion as soon as you have it.

Our Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 food poisoning cure guide explains how to deal with the fatal condition and alleviate the less problematic consequences of eating too much.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 food poisoning and overeating

Food poisoning slowly kills you

Overeating reduces stamina

Keep the right potion on hand to deal with both problems

How to cure food poisoning in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

You need a digestive potion to cure food poisoning, and if you think it's not worth the hassle of brewing it, think again. Food poisoning – which happens when Henry eats spoiled food of any kind – slowly depletes Henry's health, and it doesn't fade on its own. The process will continue until Henry dies. That's a problem itself, of course, but you also don't want to get caught in a dangerous situation with low health and no way to improve it.

Image credit: Warhorse | VG 24/7

Drinking a digestive potion immediately removes the effects of food poisoning. However, since the brewing process takes a while, and you can only concoct one at an alchemy bench – not something you can find just sitting around in the wilderness. It's best to buy or brew them before heading out.

It's also best to just not eat spoiled food, which would mean avoiding food poisoning entirely. The right cooking methods keep food from spoiling, but in general, just check the item description before eating.

How to cure overeating in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Overeating is a much less problematic condition, though it can still lead to less-than-desirable outcomes. Overeating happens when you keep eating after Henry's fullness meter is full, and while he remains in that condition, he suffers a stamina reduction penalty. Almost every action costs stamina, and since it's easy to run out of stamina in battle, this is not a condition you want to put up with for long.

Image credit: Warhorse | VG 24/7

Drink a digestive potion to cure overeating without having to wait for his nourishment level to drop. Keep an eye on Henry's fullness meter to avoid overeating, and bear in mind that you only get hunger penalties if his fullness drops below 50 percent. If he's not completely full, but eating a bit of roasted meat would put him over the limit, you're fine to just wait and let him get hungry.

If you're after some more help, check out our Lion's Crest quest guide for all of Brunswick's armor locations and our KCD 2 treasure map guide for some tips on finding the best loot.