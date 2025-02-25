KCD 2: Drowner's Map location and solution

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's Drowner's Map is pretty straightforward as this RPG's treasure maps go, with some helpful clues pointing out where the reward is. The challenging part is actually finding the map, though, which is part of a vague tip from the Zhelejov innkeeper that technically isn't a side quest, but plays out like one. The reward is modest compared to what lies waiting with other hidden treasures, but given how hard money is to come by, it's worth sussing this one out.

Our KCD 2 Drowner's Map guide explains where to find the map and which part of Trosky the treasure is hidden in.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Drowner's Map

Near the bathing spot east of Rocktower Pond

The treasure, a decent amount of groschen, is west of Bozhena's house

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Drowner's Map location

The Drowner's Map is in a bag of items that belonged to an ambitious treasure hunter, alas drowned by a water goblin before he could locate said creature's treasure. The dead person's kit bag is on a pier at the Bathing Spot point of interest, east of Rockwater Pond. You're looking here.

The bag is a simple grey thing. Interact with it and take what you want. Since the former owner is dead, and no one's around, it won't count as stealing.

This location is really far out, though. The Zhelejov innkeeper mentions it when he tells you about the Water Goblin's hut, but this detour is technically not part of a side quest. If you're not in the area and don't fancy being in the area, you can just go find the treasure without bothering to grab the map.

That said, if you speek to the innkeeper, find the body, then report back to the innkeeper, he'll arrange for the gravedigger to sort a proper burial for the poor fellow.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Drowner's Map reward and solution

The map is surprisingly helpful, especially compared to the Map of the Zhelejov Marshes. The only body of water shaped like that in the Troskowitz that also has a house to its southeast and a tavern to the east. The pond is the one near Bozhena's house, west of Zhelejov, and the treasure is below a small rocky formation along the shore. If you walk into a cluster of plant growth, you've gone too far.

You're looking for this spot.

The treasure is in a jar, as the map indicates, and inside is 125 Groschen – hardly a fortune, but enough to keep you going if your supplies are running low.

