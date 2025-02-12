KCD 2: Digestive potion recipe

Crafting Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's digestive potion is essential for scenarios where you end up eating spoiled food, not a wise choice itself, but a necessary one in some circumstances. Given how fatal food poisoning is, you always want to have at least one or two of these little brews around, but they're good for more than that. Digestive potions help cure overeating as well.

Our Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 digestive potion guide explains how to make a digestive potion and where to find the recipe if you want to be all official about it.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 digestive potion

Requires nettle and thistle

Can be bought from an apothecary, but is expensive

How to make digestive potion in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

If you don't want to buy a digestive potion or its recipe from an apothecary – and you shouldn't, since it's kind of a waste of groschen – you can make your own with:

2 thistle

2 nettle

1 charcoal

Water

Image credit: Warhorse | VG 24/7

You can buy drinking water from a bathouse and charcoal from a smith, most apothecaries, or from the Charcoal Burner's Camp west of Vidlak Pond. The apothecary in Troskowitz sells five bundles of it.

Nettle grows along riverbanks and pond shores, in addition to ploughed fields. For example, you can find several stalks of it south of Troskowitz where belladonna grows. Thistle grows along the side of the road, and you can find quite a bit of it near the Camp by the Road outside Semine.

Put both thistle bundles in the cauldron, and let it boil for two turns of the sand

Grind nettle, then add it to the cauldron. Boil for one turn

Grind charcoal and add it to the cauldron

Decant

And that's that. Trosky has several alchemy benches, including the one at Bozhena's house and one in the apothecary's garden in Troskowitz – not the one behind the apothecary's counter, though. Using that counts as trespassing.

Image credit: Warhorse | VG 24/7

Where to get digestive potion in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

If you're flush with cash and don't want to brew it yourself, you can buy a digestive potion from any apothecary in Trosky or Kuttenberg. They cost roughly 20 groschen apiece. The only apothecary in Trosky is Emmrich in Troskowitz, but Kuttenberg has one in the city itself and one in Pschitoky to the west of the city. Apothecaries also sell the recipe, which costs 200 groschen, but you can make the potion without owning the recipe.

