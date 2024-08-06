Giant monster anime lovers rejoice, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 is coming in 2025, alongside a compilation film with a special bonus

Kaiju No. 8 fans, it's time to celebrate, as that sequel series has been confirmed as a second season.

Last month, it was confirmed that Kaiju No. 8 would be getting a sequel of some sort, but it wasn't outright stated to be another season. After all, there are plenty of series that get movie adaptations of particular manga arcs these days (you can thank Demon Slayer for that one). But, it was confirmed yesterday that the quite good Kaiju No. 8 will be getting a season 2, and that that second season will be arriving some time in 2025. Yesterday was a perfect day to announce it too, as in Japanese the series is known as Kaijū Hachigō - the word "hachi" being the Japanese for the number eight, i.e. the eighth month of the year, August, and "go" (minus the long ō) means five, with the date being August 5.

A fun trailer was released with the 2025 announcement, which you can see above, showing different clips from the anime overlaid with a filter as if these are all governmental recordings of the different kaiju that Kafka has to face off against. Alongside the season 2 announcement, it was also revealed that a film compilation of the first season is on the way too, though whether that is released outside of Japan isn't clear just yet. On top of that, a special episode titled "Hoshina's Day Off" is in the works, which will be screened alongside the compilation film, so here's hoping that makes it over here somehow.

If you're wondering where you'll be able to watch season 2, Crunchyroll has already announced that it will be streaming the sequel series whenever it airs next year. Outside of that, details are slim about the new season, but I'm sure manga readers will have enough of an idea of what to expect.