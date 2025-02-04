Video game adaptation season is still going strong, as Jack Ryan producer Aaron Rabin is set to write a Just Cause movie

It looks as thought the hunger for video game adaptations is still strong in the Hollywood hills, as the gears are turning for a new Just Cause film. In fact, we know who is currently writing what is sure to be an action-packed thriller: it's Aaron Rabin! Rabin is best known for his work producing Jack Ryan, as well as Nobody 2.

This information comes from film website TheWrap, in an article penned by Umberto Gonzalez. In addition, TheWrap has echoed prior reports that Blue Beetle director Ángel Manuel Soto is in place to direct the project, as well as Kelly McCormick and David Leitch (producers on Bullet Train and The Fall Guy) are set to produce it. So a pretty handy cast of leads chipping away at it.

News of a Just Cause video game adaptation have been circulating for a while, but only recently found some solid info to latch onto that proves its existance. Back in 2024, news of the director and producers flooded the internet . We also know that the idea of a Just Cause adaptation has been in the works for ages. For almost a decade, Constantin Film was trying to figure out how to pull it off, before eventually giving up the rights. It's then that Universal gobbled those rights up.

Universal has been very keen to stay on this video game film adaptation train. Not only did it collaborate with Nintendo and Illumination for the Super Mario Bros movie, it also co-produced Five Nights at Freddy's, both of which made loads of money. Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is well underway as well. While video game adaptations have been doing very well as television shows, it's worth remembering the real appetite for big-screen crossovers between the mediums.

What do you think about this, are you excited for a Just Cause film? Should they bring David Tennant back? Let us know below!