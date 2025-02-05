Jurassic World Rebirth's first trailer goes back to where it all began, and yes, it still looks like it was a bad idea to bring dinosaurs back

After all this time, the first trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth reminds us that trying to bring dinosaurs back from the dead probably isn't a good idea.

It's kind of ironic that a line like "your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should" is still stuck in the minds of so many Jurassic Park fans today, as you could easily switch out scientists with producers and apply it to the Jurassic World series. Yet here we are, three years on from Dominion with the first trailer for Rebirth, a film that's acting as a bit of a soft reboot for the series after the last entry didn't do so well with critics and fans, even if it made a billion dollars at the box office. You can check out the trailer for yourself below, which is, unsurprisingly, filled with a whole bunch of dinosaurs (and a few humans you're supposed to care about too).

A synopsis for the film explains that "five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind."

The island they visit in question is seemingly the place where the original Jurassic Park did all of its testing, and it appears that some of those aforementioned scientists took some liberties in places. An interview with director Gareth Edwards (Star Wars: Rogue One) from Vanity Fair explained that the film features a fictitious dinosaur that's inspired by Star Wars' Rancor, H.R. Giger, and the original and classic T. rex, which you'll probably be able to spot in the trailer.

Edwards is hoping to inject some scares into the series again, explaining that "Jurassic Park is a horror film in the witness protection program. Most people don’t think of it like that. We all went to see it as kids. But I was scared shitless, to be honest, when I was at the cinema watching the T. rex attack. It’s one of the most well-directed scenes in cinema history, so the bar’s really high to come on board and try and do this."

You won't have to wait all that long to find out if he was successful or not, as the film is currently set to be released in cinemas this coming July 2.