It sure looks like Jurassic World Evolution 3 is coming next year, alongside Jurassic World: Rebirth

Earlier this year, we learned a new Jurassic World game was in active development at Frontier. While the press release didn't 100% confirm the project is Evolution 3, it was the most likely possibility. Now, new details on the company's portfolio strategy for the next year and beyond have illuminated the matter a bit more.

Via user HeavyGold8 at r/jurassicworldevo, we've received further confirmation the previous two Jurassic World Evolution games were huge for both Frontier and Universal, the latter of which owns the IP and is preparing to release a new Jurassic World movie next year, despite the fact it's still shooting. Moreover, it appears the company's next game based on the IP will arrive between June 2025 and May 2026 (during FY 2026).

The second slide shared by the user features an image from Jurassic World Evolution 2 as a placeholder, and given recent chatter straight from the company about doubling down on simulation and management games over experiments across other genres, this very much feels like the best hint we can hope for at a release window outside of an actual official announcement.

Frontier also underlined that this game, much like the two previous Evolution titles, is meant to be a very close collaboration with Universal as a new Jurassic World movie is released. While the prospective window it shared is pretty wide, it made sure to clearly point out Jurassic World: Rebirth is coming in early July 2025. Chances are that, if development is flowing as it should, the game could drop in summer 2025 around the movie's theatrical release, much like the first Evolution in 2018. For reference, Evolution 2 released in late 2021, months before Jurassic World: Dominion opened, but let's not forget that movie was originally meant to release in summer 2021 before getting hit by a Covid-related delay.

The new movie, directed by Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Gareth Edwards, comes from a script written in secret by Jurassic Park's David Koepp, and seemingly aims to bring the franchise back to its simpler roots without walking back the world-shaking developments of the recent Jurassic World trilogy. Given everything that Frontier has achieved with Jurassic World Evolution 2 and its many DLCs, it'll be interesting to see how the formula can be refreshed and improved upon. Up next from the studio, Planet Coaster 2 arrives later this year.

This new Jurrasic World game from Frontier isn't the only major Jurassic project currently in development. After the massive success of Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, Saber Interactive is going back to Jurassic Park with a single-player adventure which could be the survival horror take on the franchise we'd always dreamed of. Jurassic Park: Survival doesn't have a release window yet, but I'd wager Universal also wants it dropping close to Rebirth.