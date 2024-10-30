Jumanji 3 gets a 2026 release date, as if creativity wasn't dead enough already

Yes, Jumanji is getting another sequel, and Sony has locked in a release date for the threequel.

A third Jumanji reboot film has been in the works pretty much since the second one came out, but that was five years ago now, so you'll forgive me if I completely forgot about it. Not much headway has been made on it in the years since, partially delayed due to the pandemic, and now, as reported by Deadline, Sony has locked in a release date for it: December 11, 2026. Director Jake Kasdan is tapped to return, and the series' main cast, i.e. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan, are all expected to return for it, and are currently in talks about it. Producers Matt Tolmach, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia also back for the project.

This film comes a week before Disney's currently untitled Star Wars movie, so if that makes its release date it'll be quite the blockbuster holiday season. Not much else is known about the threequel at this point in time, but with a then seven year gap between it and the last one, there is the question whether audiences will care - presumably all that star power will help it out well enough, though. The last film was incredibly successful, grossing over $800 million at the box office on a budget of $125-132 million, so there'll obviously be big expectations at Sony for this one.

In the time since the second film, both Johnson and Kasdan have been busy together, as they've both been working on Red One together, the former playing the head of the North Pole's security. Johnson's character has to team up with Marvel star Chris Evans, a hacker and bounty hunter, after Santa Claus (played by J.K. Simmons) is kidnapped. That one's due out next month, and I'm sure with a cast like that and the holiday season coming up it'll do well enough.