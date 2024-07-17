The studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen is remaking gender-bending classic Ranma 1/2, and you'll be able to check it out on Netflix this year

Mappa, the studio behind big series like Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan, is taking on the remake of Ranma 1/2 next for Netflix.

Last month, in celebration of the original Ranma 1/2 anime, it was announced that the classic series would be getting a brand new adaptation. Not much was shared about it at the time, but earlier today it was revealed that none other than Mappa, the slightly newer, rougher kid on the anime block, will be handling the upcoming adaptation, with a first trailer showing off the new series. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, it looks great! The short trailer showed off plenty of fights, mishaps, and more, and right off the bat it's looking like a strong adaptation - in particular I'm loving the colours, which really feel like a modern take on 80s/ 90s anime colouring. Here's hoping this spells the end of dull anime colour palettes!

Importantly, there are some big names attached to the project - specifically, a majority of the original cast are back to reprise their roles. There are some changes here and there, for reasons that aren't entirely clear, but for the most part everyone is back, which I'm sure will be welcome news to fans of the original anime. On top of that, Konosuke Uda, an early director of the One Piece anime, will be directing this take, with the series being written by Kimiko Ueno (Delicious in Dungeon), character designs by Hiromi Taniguchi (FLCL Alternative costume designer) and music by Kaoru Wada (Inuyasha).

On the opening front, there's another big name too: Ano, who you'll probably best know from Chainsaw Man's Chu, Tayousei ending - or more recently as one of the leads in Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction.

Mappa describes the series: "Ranma Saotome and Akane Tendo of Tendo Dojo are betrothed to each other by their parents. But Ranma faces a unique problem… Ever since he fell into the cursed springs of Jusenkyo while training in China, his body has acquired the peculiar trait of transforming into a girl when doused with cold water and reverting to a boy with hot water. Get ready for the slapstick, action-packed rom com featuring Ranma, Akane, and a vibrant cast of unique characters!"

Best of all, you don't have to wait all that long for it, as it's set to air on Netflix, October 5, later this year.