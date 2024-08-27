Get ready for some big screen shipping, because Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's best episodes are getting the compilation movie treatment

Get ready to take a trip to the cinema, SatoSugu fans (and possibly a flight too), as Jujutsu Kaisen's Hidden Inventory arc is getting a compilation movie.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was some of the best anime I've seen in a while, and while I'm extra fond of certain episodes in particular, it's the season's first arc, Hidden Inventor/ Premature Death, that's the clear standout. From the slice-of-life-esque opening, to the ridiculously high quality of all five episodes, to the emotional beats that absolutely devastate you, it's an arc that could easily work as its own self-contained series. And clearly enough other people feel similarly, as over the week, the anime's official Twitter account announced that the short arc is being turned into a compilation movie, with a planned release of sometime in 2025.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Unfortunately, those are all the details available right now, but hey, you could always just rewatch Hidden Inventory to get all your Gojo-Geto shipping needs sorted in the meantime. Compilation movies aren't all that uncommon for popular anime, particularly for series with short episode counts, and considering how long the Shibuya Incident arc is in season 2, Hidden Inventory feels like the perfect arc to cut into a film. Occasionally these films have newly added scenes and touched up animation, but don't hold me to it on this front, as it doesn't always happen. There's also zero word on whether the film will even be released outside of Japan, so you might want to consider saving up for flights and hotels just so you can see last year's biggest anime ship on the big screen.

This will obviously help fill the gap for season 3, which was confirmed to be in production right as season 2 finished, though details are slim there too. It's a good thing more anime is on the way, as last week it was finally confirmed that Jujutsu Kaisen is ending, with as of now only four chapters left to go, the final one releasing on September 30. Fingers crossed we get somewhat of a happy ending, as happy as Jujutsu Kaisen can get anyway.