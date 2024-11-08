Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes for November 2024

Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade is the official mobile game for the hugely popular Shonen Jump anime series of the same name. The free-to-play RPG that lets you relive the story of JJK from the beginning, going back to where it all began for Yuji Itadori.

Players exorcise Curses in turn-based battles, get treated to gorgeous anime-style cutscenes and build a party of characters using the game's gacha mechanics. If you want to get hold of your favorite characters from Tokyo Jujutsu High, you'll need Gems and Gacha Tickets - and that's where Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes can help.

These codes, which are usually shared on the game's X account, dish out the currencies you'll need to summon new characters, along with other goodies to help you progress through the game's story. To save you time, we've rounded up all the latest Phantom Parade codes so you can get back to what's important - fighting Curses and getting new Jujutsu Kaisen characters to play with.

Working Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes

JJK2024 : 300 Cubes

: 300 Cubes ReleaseDay : 1 AP Supplementary Pack and 1 Gacha Ticket

: 1 AP Supplementary Pack and 1 Gacha Ticket JJKGIFT : 1 AP Supplementary Pack

: 1 AP Supplementary Pack JJKPPDomEx : 3 AP Supplementary Pack

: 3 AP Supplementary Pack JJKCODE : 10,000 Beacon of Recollection Bits and 10k JP

: 10,000 Beacon of Recollection Bits and 10k JP JJK777: 20,000 Beacon of Training

Expired Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes

As the new JJK game has only just been released, there are no expired codes for it yet. But once any of the active codes listed above stop working, we'll update this section right away.

How to redeem Phantom Parade codes

Not sure how to redeem codes for Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade? Here's what you need to do:

Complete the Phantom Parade tutorial. On the "Home" screen select the "Menu" button in the bottom right. Image credit: VG247/Bilibili On the next screen choose the "Code" option. Image credit: VG247/Bilibili Type a code into the textbox and then press the "OK" button. Image credit: VG247/Bilibili

If the code you entered is active you'll get a notification letting you know the rewards have been claimed. If the code is no longer working you'll get an error message instead. Be warned though, if you enter five invalid codes in a row you'll get locked out of the code redemption feature for an hour.

Once a code has been redeemed successfully, you then need to head back to the "Home" screen and tap the "Gift" button, which is located in the top right.

You'll then see a list of rewards you haven't claimed yet. Select the "Claim" button next to each individual item, or tap the "Claim All" button at the bottom to get your gifts.

That's it for our guide to Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Breaker codes. For help with more gacha games, head to our lists of Reverse 1999 codes, Genshin Impact codes and Infinity Nikki codes.