You can stop photoshopping Josh Brolin onto Green Lantern's body, as the actor has apparently passed on the DC series

Sorry to those of you that were excited by the prospect of Josh Brolin as Hal Jordan, but the actor has apparently decided against starring in the Green Lanterns series.

Last week, it was reported that previous Marvel Cinematic Universe big bad Thanos, or as he's actually called, Josh Brolin, had been offered a role in DC's Green Lanterns series as the one and only Hal Jordan. It was just an offer though, and not an outright confirmation, and as now reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the actor has apparently passed on the show. THR didn't have any other details about Brolin's decision, so it's not clear why he might have passed on it - this would be the fifth time he played a comic book character on screen, so it's always possible he's decided to move away from that type of role.

That obviously leaves DC Studios looking for another Hal Jordan, and it is possible they already have a couple of ideas. Industry insider Jeff Sneider claimed in his column The Insneider (paywalled) that Star Wars' Ewan McGregor and Interstellar's Matthew McConaughey would both be considered for the role in the event Brolin declines. So if Sneider is right, you can potentially expect either of those two to show up as the classic comic book character.

Not much is known about the show at this point in time, though an official logline has been shared: "The series follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland." Fan favourite Green Lantern incarnation John Stewart hasn't had any reports of casting just yet, but considering the show won't be out for a while, DC still has plenty of time to find the right person.