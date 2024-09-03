From villain to hero, and Marvel to DC: Josh Brolin has reportedly been offered a role in the Green Lanterns series as the one and only Hal Jordan

While it's not set in stone just yet, it's sounding like Josh Brolin has been offered a role in DC Studios' Green Lanterns show as Hal Jordan.

We've had a couple of tastes at what James Gunn is cooking with the new DCU, through Superman set photos and a teaser trailer for the upcoming Creature Commandos, but for the majority of projects in the works there's not too much set in stone. Earlier this year, Lost creator Damon Lindelof, Ozark showrunner, and comic book writer Tom King joined Lanterns as writers, but it was obviously still too early to get any sort of idea around casting. Now, though, in a report from Nexus Point News it appears that at the very least the casting process is underway, as Thanos and Cable himself Josh Brolin has apparently been offered the role of Hal Jordan.

Important to note is that he supposedly hasn't accepted the role just yet, so he might not end up joining the series. According to Nexus Point News, this version of Hal Jordan would be something of a Lantern legend and veteran member of the corps. This lines up with what has previously been reported - the show is expected to follow an older Hal Jordan, and a younger, newer member of the Corps, John Stewart (who's also a fan favourite of those that grew up on the Justice League animated series), with the logline explaining: "two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland."

Brolin would obviously be quite a big get for the show (which was only technically officially greenlit (pardon the pun) at HBO in June), and would show that Gunn and co is committed to getting big names for even its TV series. Don't expect to watch this one for a while though, as first up is Creature Commandos in December, followed by Gunn's own Superman next year.