John Wick is getting a sequel series, just don't expect the titular character to actually make an appearance

Get ready for more John Wick (minus John Wick himself), as a sequel series is apparently in the works.

It was reported earlier this year that a John Wick TV show is in the works, though at the time details were slim as to what it would be about. Now, as reported by Deadline, some more details have come to light, including the name of the series. John Wick: Under The High Table, as the series has been titled, already has an official logline, which reads: "John Wick has left the world of the High Table in a tenuous position and a collection of new characters will look to make a name for themselves while some of the franchise stalwart characters remain committed to the old-world order. The series will combine new and old and thrust the Wick universe into a new age."

It will apparently pick up "immediately after the events of John Wick: Chapter 4" and for those that have seen the film, you know exactly what position Wick has been left in. Keanu Reeves is set to executive produce the show alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road, with the director of all four films Chad Stahelski executive producing via 87Eleven Entertainment - he's also set to direct the pilot. Robert Levin (The Old Man, Black Sails) is currently slated as the show's writer and showrunner, and will also executive produce, with Lionsgate Television handling producing it.

Stahelski signed a deal with Lionsgate earlier this year where he'll expand the John Wick franchise. So far, that's resulted in this show, and the upcoming Ana de Armas led spin-off Ballerina is also in the works, though that was delayed to 2025 due to reportedly not being cool enough, which is kind of important when it comes to John Wick.