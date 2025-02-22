What was it like shooting The Fantastic Four, according to John Malkovich? "Very odd" because "nothing is really there except giant screens and 18 epic cranes"

John Malkovich is set to appear in a still unnamed role in the upcoming Fantastic Four film, and he's shared what his experience of shooting it was like.

The thing about the MCU, is that we all know it's green screens all the way down, but there's still something about it that manages to bring in some big name stars (it's probably money, or in Harrison Ford's case, definitely money). Later this summer we'll be seeing the latest pedigree actor take part in the ever expanding film universe, John Malkovich, in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Right now it's still not clear what role he's playing, though you can catch a glimpse at him in the film's first trailer. And in a recent interview with Variety, the actor quite candidly shared what it was like shooting the project, which sounded like a pretty good time for him.

"It was a good experience. I liked the cast. It was fun. It was interesting," Malkovich said, though he went on to say that, "of course, it’s a very odd experience because nothing is really there except giant screens and 18 epic cranes. It’s quite odd in that way, but it was fun. The cast was fun. We’ll see how it goes." To be fair, this third attempt at The Fantastic Four does look like more of an actual film with real texture to it compared to recent MCU entries, with what even looks like actual sets, but I'm sure that plenty of green screens were involved too.

One thing Malkovich can't say, though, is whether he'll be in any more Marvel movies. When asked about it he simply said, "We’ll see. I really don’t know. I got a sweatshirt from [director] Matt [Shakman] a few weeks ago with a nice note, but I haven’t spoken to him recently about how it’s going. I’m pretty sure he’s deep into editing."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps releases in cinemas July 25, later this year.