Singing, dancing, and a whole lot of violence: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga are giving the people what they want in Joker: Folie À Deux's first full trailer

Warner Bros. has finally released the first full trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux, and it finally seems like it's admitting to being a musical.

Back in April, the first teaser trailer for Joker 2, or Joker: Folie à Deux, was released, giving everyone their first look at Lady Gaga's take on Harley Quinn, and hints towards its musical-like nature, despite previous reports claiming it isn't one. Well, the first full trailer was released by Warner Bros. today, and Joaquin Phoenix sure does sing for a good portion of it, so those musical allegations certainly seem to be accurate (for context, a lot of films don't advertise themselves as musicals as it supposedly puts some viewers off). You can check out the trailer for yourself below to determine whether you think it is going to go down the full musical route.

The trailer's description explains that "Joker Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him." I don't know about you, but that sounds like a musical! Though, if it is one, it'll seemingly be a jukebox musical, a type of musical that uses real-world songs rather than tracks specially composed for the show.

It also shows a first look at Brendan Glesson, a prison officer that watches over Arthur Fleck, aka Joker, while he's in Arkham Asylum. The whole thing unsurprisingly looks very theatrical, as alongside all the singing (which does include a little bit from Gaga), there's also plenty of dancing - and even more than that, it seems that there'll be plenty enough violence and rioting too. It's got it all!

You won't have too much longer to check it out either, as Joker: Folie À Deux is out in cinemas a few months from now, October 2.