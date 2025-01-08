You can rest easy, Star Wars loreheads, because Logan director James Mangold set his entry into the series so far in the past to avoid being "handcuffed" by "immovable" lore

The upcoming James Mangold directed Star Wars flick Dawn of the Jedi is set incredibly far in the past, and it's all to avoid being bogged down by lore.

When you're working on something like Star Wars, these days you're just going to be inherently held back because everything has to fit into everything else. Why would The Mandalorian become so grand rather than the fun adventure of the week romp it started off as otherwise? There always has to be some connection to something. All of the entries into the world of Star Wars have been TV shows since The Rise of Skywalker, though, but some films are in the works, namely Logan director James Mangold's Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi, a prequel film set 25,000 years in the past about, well, you know, the dawn of the Jedi. And the reason for it being so far in the past? The director doesn't want to be "handcuffed" by all of the series' lore.

Speaking to MovieWeb, Mangold explained that his "Star Wars movie would be taking place 25,000 years before any known Star Wars movies takes place. It's an area and a playground that I've always [wanted to explore] and that I was inspired by as a teenager. I'm not that interested in being handcuffed by so much lore at this point that it's almost immovable, and you can't please anybody."

Honestly, I really can't blame him. The director has previously expressed that he's not a fan of cinematic universes, despite entering two of them in the world of Star Wars and the DCU with Swamp Thing, but with an angle like this he can essentially ignore a lot of the baggage that typically comes from working in such a universe. Even still, I'm sure Disney will figure out how to fit in some kind of nonsense somewhere to sell some toys.