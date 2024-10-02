James Gunn's next big DC project is a two-for-one Robin film that mixes CGI, stop-motion, and live-action, and I'm already sold

Things will certainly be different in the DCU under James Gunn, as the latest project to be announced is a mixed-media film about two different Robins.

While it's yet to be confirmed as to whether it's a part of the main DCU continuity or if it'll be siloed off in the universe's Elseworlds banner, James Gunn announced another film coming under his tenure at DC Studios: Dynamic Duo, a film that features both Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, the first two incarnations of Batman's classic sidekick Robin. "Over the moon excited to announce the newest DC Studios/ Warner Bros Pictures Animation greenlit film for theaters, Dynamic Duo, the story of Robin… or should I say, Robins, as in Dick Grayson and Jason Todd," wrote Gunn on Twitter.

"The first feature film from the visionary Swaybox, a mix of animation, puppetry, and CGI, a script from the wonderfully talented Matt Aldrich, produced with our partners at Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. This is something special." Deadline had some extra details on the new film, explaining how Swaybox is a new animation studio based in New Orleans led by a husband-and-wife team, Arthur Mintz and Theresa Anderson. Apparently Mintz is the one attached to direct this particular project.

Also involved is The Batman director Matt Reeves, though he's serving as a producer, and it's not connected to his own Batman Epic Crime Saga in any way. In a statement, Reeves said "I have wanted to make a film with Arthur and Swaybox for many years, and for that film to be Dynamic Duo, an incredibly special and unique Batman and Robin story for families, is a dream."

I'm a big fan of all things animation, and considering the quality in Swaybox's showreel alone, I'm definitely excited for this one. This definitely feels like Gunn's attempt at a Spider-Verse movie, and if he pulls it off, I'm all in.