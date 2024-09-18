As far-fetched as it sounds, it's pawsible that James Gunn's Superman will be in for a ruff time as the superhero flick is set to feature the one and only Krypto the Superdog

James Gunn's Superman film is still mostly being kept under wraps, but it seems like a certain super pup will be making an appearance somewhere along the line.

As of right now, storywise, we really don't know all that much about Superman, previously known as Superman: Legacy, other than what we've seen from set photos. Those set photos did raise some questions though, particularly one of a dog dressed up as Superman (which admittedly is likely just a crew member's dog). But it seems like the number one super dog around, Krypto, might actually be in the film. As spotted by Collider, Superman comic writer Mark Waid recently made an appearance on the Capes and Lunatics Podcast, where he spoke about all manner of comics related things. In it, Waid seemed to have accidentally shared that Krypto will feature in the film, even if he didn't mention the character by name.

"I like Gunn's reverential approach by and large to this kind of stuff, and you know reverential without taking it too seriously," Waid said. "I mean, the movie has a dog in it, a superpowered dog with heat vision." I don't know of any other superpowered dogs with heat vision that could be in a Superman film, so I am going to go out on a limb and say that Waid is talking about Krypto here. If you're wondering what Waid's credentials are, he's worked on plenty of DC comics (and Marvel comics too), including the 2022 series Batman/ Superman: World's Finest, so it's probably safe to say he knows what he's talking about.

Superman is currently slated to be released July 11, 2025, so you've still got the best part of a year to wait until it's in cinemas. Luckily, there shouldn't be any delays, as Gunn tends to avoid reshoots thanks to doing one simple thing: homework.