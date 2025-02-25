If you’re wondering what the DCU’s video game entries will look like, you’ll have to wait at least a “couple of years”, per James Gunn, but I’m not exactly confident he knows how long development takes these days”

The new DCU might be making some headway on the film and TV side, but you're going to have to keep waiting for its video game entries.

Connected universes have obviously been something many studios have sought after since the introduction of the MCU, and many have failed to successfully create one, including DC. Co-CEOs of DC Studios James Gunn and Peter Safran are currently working to get the new one right, with the first big entry being the former's Superman film due out this summer. But it's not just film and TV that DC Studios is interested in, as Gunn and Safran seemingly want games that are canon to the DCU too. The pair have mentioned this before, but at a recent presentation held for the press, Gunn provided an update as to how long we can expect to wait before we see that side of things.

When asked about how long it will be for the first DCU game to arrive, Gunn explained that it's still years away, but the first debut of something is a "couple of years" away (via Comicbook.com). Safran added that it's "a couple years but we’ve had some pretty active involvement in some stuff coming up that’s really interesting." The two of them also shared that they have met with Injustice developer NetherRealm and the Batman Arkham series studio Rocksteady (who might be once again making a single-player Batman game) about future DC projects, and the ways in which both studios could consult on them.

"We work incredibly closely with JB Perrette who runs that division," Safran explained. "It’s really the first time it's ever been this way at Warner Bros. James and I sit with the guys that run the studios under JB whether it’s NetherRealm or Rocksteady. We sit with them and we talk about characters and stories that we’re interested in and that they’re interested in."

Gunn noted that they "see designs for the projects in their very earliest stages. We talk about those, we talk about what the story might be and we’ll say ‘Well, you maybe you want to go this way because we’re planning on maybe doing something with this character.’"

Personally, I'm not even confident we'll see an announcement for a game in the next couple years - development just takes so long now considering how massive games are these days, so I'm not going to hold them to these comments. Plus, they just announced even more projects that they have in the works, and I'm not even confident they can manage those.