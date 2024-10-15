Please, calm down DC fans, James Gunn promises nothing that's been announced for the new DCU has been canned

A lot of the new DCU's projects haven't had many updates in a while, but DC Studios co-head James Gunn wants you to know that doesn't mean they've been cancelled.

So far, since the new DCU was announced a couple of years ago, the projects we've heard most about are Gunn's Superman film, the Supergirl film, the Lanterns show, Peacemaker season 2, and Creature Commandos, the first project in the revamped film universe that is due out later this year. But, there are a whole bunch of projects that have been announced since the new DCU was revealed that haven't had all that many updates, like Swamp Thing, which is set to be helmed by Logan director James Mangold, and Batman film The Brave and the Bold, which for some reason is being directed by The Flash's Andy Muschietti (we'll put that one down to Warner Bros., Andy).

Because comic book fans all seem to have bought dictionaries without the word "patience" in them, the lack of updates on certain projects and rumours without very credible sources has some fans worried. So Gunn, as he seems to regularly do these days, took to Threads to assuage some of these concerns, like for example one fan asking if Swamp Thing has been cancelled, with the filmmaker simply responding, "No. What made you think that?"

Another fan then asked if the live-action Teen Titans movie, reported to be in the works earlier this year, was in pre-production, which Gunn didn't directly respond to. But after that same fan said that Production Weekly, an outlet focused on what stages various films are at, had said Teen Titans was in pre-production, Gunn explained "Production Weekly is very very very often completely wrong. No clue where they get their information from."

The DCU co-head was also asked about The Authority, and whether that was in pre-production or sitting dormant, with Gunn bluntly explaining, "Those are not the only two options. Some scripts are IN DEVELOPMENT, either looking for writers or being written or rewritten. When scripts are finished and they’re ready to be made they are greenlit and then they are IN PRODUCTION."

And just to make it clear that everything is fine, when Gunn was asked by yet another fan (jeez, they ask a lot of questions), if everything else is in development, he simply said "Yes." So there you have it - stop worrying about all these films and TV shows, and go do something else. Bingo, maybe? Bingo seems fun. Do Bingo.