Wondering when the new DCU's Green Lanterns show is coming out? James Gunn offers up a rough release window

The upcoming DCU reboot's first completely new live-action show Lanterns has made some good casting progress recently, and now James Gunn has confirmed when you can expect to watch it.

At the moment it's still a bit hard to determine what Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU will be like, because we quite simply haven't seen anything from it yet. The first project that'll kick off the new connected universe is the upcoming animated series, Creature Commandos, which is due out December 5. But obviously what a lot of fans are interested in is seeing the classic characters they all know and love. Superman is kicking things off on the film side next year, and Peacemaker season 2 will bring us back into the world of TV. In terms of completely new live-action TV shows, though, Lanterns will be the first one in that case, and in a recent interview with IGN, the director and DC Studios co-CEO shared roughly when you can expect it.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"It's really Creature Commandos, Superman, Peacemaker, Lanterns, Supergirl," Gunn said. “And then some things people don't know." Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is currently set to be released in cinemas June 26, 2026, so when asked for clarification if Lanterns would be airing before then, Gunn explained that "we'll see when it comes out, but they're around the same time," noting "we're getting ready to go" into production on Lanterns.

Last month DC finally cast its Hal Jordan and John Stewart in Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre respectively, but unsurprisingly some fans had some thoughts on Chandler's casting, to which Gunn sarcastically responded, "Wait a second, comic book fans had an opinion on casting. What are you talking about!?" The actor went on to say, in a more serious manner, "The truth is Chris [Mundy] and Tom [King] and Damon [Lindelof] wrote an amazing series, like an incredible series. I'm so excited for people to see this. It's very grounded, very believable, very real. The kind of things that you would never think that would be the truth about a Green Lanterns television series."

Considering production hasn't quite started yet, don't expect to see anything of Lanterns quite yet, but with Superman due out July 11, 2025, you can probably start placing your bets as to when we'll get a trailer.