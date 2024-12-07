James Gunn is obviously done with Marvel and Guardians of the Galaxy now, so don't get too sad about the fact he had three different ideas for spin-offs

The DCU is James Gunn's focus these days, but the DC Studios co-head has shared that he had several Guardians of the Galaxy spin-offs in mind.

It's pretty clear for Gunn that the main thing he was interested in while making movies for Marvel was Guardians of the Galaxy. Unlike some of the other directors the MCU has had, Gunn only did Guardians of the Galaxy, helming all three films. And as he's now shared while making an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, it turns out he had more ideas for the section of the universe.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

When asked about scrapped projects, Gunn explained, "There’s so many. I mean yeah, the Ravagers show, I thought could be a fun thing. Legendary Star-Lord really, frankly, we had a whole idea for that. And then Rocket and Groot...To be honest, Rocket and Groot is what Guardians 3 was. So, I wanted to do Rocket & Groot first, and then I was talked into doing Guardians 3 instead of Rocket and Groot. I knew I needed to tell Rocket’s story."

For some context, and for those who might have forgotten some things, The Ravagers where the group of scavengers that took in Star-Lord as a kid, which admittedly does seem like a fun group to make a show about, though how the house of mouse would try to tie it into the broader universe is the big question I suppose. Legendary Star-Lord is actually the name of a particular comic book run about Peter Quill, with the character going off and doing his own thing, though at this point I think I'm happy to not have a solo show all about Chris Pratt. And, well, as Gunn said, he made Guardians 3 about Rocket anyway, so we can see why that didn't happen.

The future of the Guardians of the Galaxy is up in the air after the third film, but Gunn's future isn't, as production on his next film, Superman, wrapped a little while ago. Not to mention there's that rumoured Bane & Deathstroke movie, the upcoming Lanterns show, a wild sounding CGI/ stop-motion/ live-action Robins film, and a Supergirl film too. Busy times ahead for DC fans!