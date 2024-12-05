James Gunn isn't confirming nor denying that rumored Bane & Deathstroke DCU movie, but Dave Bautista as the former is looking unlikely

Creature Commandos has premiered today, and so has the James Gunn-led DCU that aims to restore the DC brand on the small and big screens and expand it in a way that Warner Bros. has never quite figured out. With his Superman movie and Peacemaker season 2 arriving next year, the creative has plenty to say about his plans for DC's on-screen future, and of course, rumored projects like that Bane & Deathstroke movie are part of the conversation.

As part of an extensive chat with Josh Horowitz for his Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gunn expressed some of his hopes for the DCU and also answered larger questions involving comic book adaptations in general. But one bit near the end really caught our attention, and it has to do with the possibility of bringing some Guardians of the Galaxy actors into this cinematic universe, including Dave Bautista as Bane.

Bautista admitted this summer he'd been into the idea of playing Bane at some point "forever." However, he also says he'd no longer "be able to do the character justice" due to his current age and physicality. While many fans would say he could still pull it off, it really sounds like the wrestler-turned-actor has completely moved on from the idea, and is instead looking at other roles.

Gunn certainly isn't against it, but also says he doesn't know if "Dave wants to be Bane anymore" (41:18). However, it does sound like he's trying to work something out with a number of Guardians actors sooner or later. "I, of course, love Dave and wanna work with Dave again," he added about the idea of recruiting him one way or another.

On the other hand, he didn't shoot down those Bane & Deathstroke movie rumors, instead choosing to sip water from his bottle while smiling and then laughing. Make of that what you will (spoiler: this is typically a sort of unofficial "yes" from creatives and studio heads). If you want to start fan-casting those two characters for Gunn's DCU, now might be the perfect time.

The entire interview/chat is a fantastic watch if you've got nearly 50 minutes of free time and are excited about DC's on-screen future under DC Studios, so we recommend you do so below: