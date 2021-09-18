Jagged Alliance 3 is in development again and coming to PC "soon"

Fans of the Jagged Alliance series have been waiting a long, long time for a third edition of the series, and soon that wait will be over.

Yesterday during its Anniversary stream, THQ Nordic announced Jagged Alliance 3 is in development for PC.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In the works at Haemimont Games, known for its work on the Tropico-Series, Surviving Mars, and Victor Vran, the successor to the beloved series will be released "soon."

This time out, you will be taking command of a mercenary force in the fictional country of Grand Chien. The land has been "thrown into chaos" due to a paramilitary force known as "the Legion" having taken over and kidnapped the president.

With the game, you can expect tactical turn-based combat with exploration of a large world with strategic elements including gaining control over territories, training local forces, and establishing multiple squads chosen from mercenaries known to the series.

It will also feature RPG-elements like special perks or level-ups for your mercenaries, as well as looting and customizing your arsenal of weaponry. The game will also feature a co-op multiplayer mode.

First announced in 2004, the game's development was troubled from the start it seems. Back when it was announced, Strategy First and Game Factory Interactive revealed it was in development with Russian studio MiST Land South. By 2005, Strategy First withdrew the rights for Jagged Alliance 3 from the studio, and planned to produce the game internally.

In 2006, the game was outsourced to Akella and F3games and a release window of 2008 was set. After being delayed to 2010, it was revealed that in 2009 Akella had stopped development on the game.

In 2010, the rights to the Jagged Alliance series were picked up by bitComposer Games which set a 2011 release window. However, in 2015, Nordic Games acquired the IP and subsequently put it in the hands of Haemimont Games.

So, it's been a long time coming, and hopefully, it will be worth the wait for fans.