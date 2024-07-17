It turns out Emio is... the first new Famicom Detective Club game in over 30 years, and the director of Super Metroid is back to make it

Last week Nintendo teased something to do with Emio, and it looks like it isn't the survival horror we all thought it might be.

In probably the weirdest bit of marketing Nintendo has done in a hot minute, a teaser was released last week of a man standing in a smiling paper bag mask, and nothing else. And now, a week later, Nintendo has revealed that the full game is actually called Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, which just so happens to be the first new game in the series in more than 30 years. If you feel like you've heard of the series relatively recently, in 2021 the original games received a remake on the Nintendo Switch, but this title is a brand new one, and it's brought back Yoshio Sakomoto, the designer of the NES titles, and director of games like Super Metroid.

Series producer and writer Yoshio Sakamoto shares some insights on the creation of Emio – The Smiling Man: #FamicomDetectiveClub, the first new entry in the series in over 30 years. pic.twitter.com/aLl3u5E2hH — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) July 17, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"It's the first new Famicom Detective Club game in 30 years, so I did everything from the plot, to the script and the cutscenes, even all the smaller details," Sakomoto explained. "Emio - The Smiling Man is an urban legend that we made up for this game about a man who appears in front of crying girls, and in exchange for their lives gives them a paper bag with a smile on it."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In the game, you'll be playing as an assistant private investigator, who is looking into a case involving a student murdered by Emio. "Has a serial killer returned, or is this the work of a copycat? Are these crimes inspired by the Smiling Man story, or the origin of it?" the official description of the game explains. While the game is a new story, the protagonist from The Missing Heir, the first game in the series, will be back as a playable character for certain parts of the game.

It's also out pretty soon, as the game has a release date of August 29, so you don't have very long to wait until you can crack this new case.