It sounds like we won't be playing as Geralt in The Witcher 4, according to his voice actor - but that doesn't mean he won't be in it

Everyone's favourite witcher Geralt of Rivia will be in The Witcher 4… it's just sounding like he won't be the main character.

When The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt first came out… almost 10 years ago (holy moly I'm getting old), it was clear by the end of the game that it was meant to be a big finale. In fact, CD Projekt Red said as much in an interview with Polygon a couple of years before the game was released, making it clear that this would be the end to Geralt's story: "With the third installment, we should wrap it up and conclude a lot of threads," CEO Marcin Iwinski said. "We might even include Geralt in later games potentially," further explained executive producer John Mamais.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise to you that Geralt's voice actor himself, Doug Cockle, has said in a recent video for Fall Damage (thanks, PC Gamer) that The Witcher 4, or whatever it ends up being called, won't be about the beloved character. "Witcher 4 has been announced. I can't say anything about it," Cockle said. "What we know is that Geralt will be part of the game, we just don't know how much, and the game won't focus on Geralt. So it's not about him this time. We don't know who it's about. I'm excited to find out. I want to know! I have not seen any script yet, I mean, I couldn't tell you if I did. This is the thing, so I could be lying through my teeth. But I'm not. Or am I?"

For those that keep track of all of The Witcher 4's coming and goings this won't be surprising, especially with the Polygon interview above, but it still gives a clearer picture as to what we can expect from the upcoming sequel. Production is expected to start sometime this year, so don't expect to be playing it anytime soon at the very least.