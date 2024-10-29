After months of speculation, it sounds like David Fincher's next project is that rumoured American Squid Game remake

We don't exactly need one, but it seems that that rumoured English-language remake of Squid Game is in the works at Netflix with David Fincher at the helm.

There's been whispers as far back as April 2024 that Netflix had been looking to get Fight Club director David Fincher attached to an American remake of the ridiculously popular Korean series Squid Game, but there's not really been much movement since then. Utopia creator David Kelly reportedly joined the project as a writer earlier this year, and considering Fincher at one point was planning an American remake of Kelly's Utopia, that team-up would make a lot of sense. Now, after all those months of whisperings, Deadline has reported that it's heard Fincher is aboard the Squid Game series, and that it's likely to be the next big project the director takes on.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Presumably the series will be a remake, that is pretty par for the course when it comes to English adaptations of series, but it is always possible it's more of a spin-off. After all, Netflix would own the rights to both, and aside from the casting, it would be important to make a distinction between the two series, so it wouldn't be entirely surprising if the English-language version went its own way. Right now things are up in the air about it though, and production definitely wouldn't start until 2025 at the earliest, if there's even any scripts ready yet at all.

Of course, that doesn't matter too much right now anyway, as the thing Netflix will be focused on when it comes to Squid Game is that upcoming season 2. The hotly anticipated second season is due out December 26, and while not exactly seasonally appropriate, at least it's something to watch while you're recovering from Christmas dinner leftovers.