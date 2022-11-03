IRL Skyrim Talos roleplayer overshadows "fire and brimstone" Christian preacher

In the United States (and all over the world to a lesser degree), you’ll sometimes find public preachers expressing their beliefs about judgement day, anti-LGBT propaganda, and so on. However, at one college over in the USA, a new challenger has entered the fray, attempting to match the miced up preacher with the words of Talos filling their lungs, and a cool Skyrim cosplay.

We don’t knew the name of this hero, nor the college, but we’ve got a brilliant video of the public space erupting in perfectly recounted lines from the fantasy RPG, including the fear mongering about elves and the threat they pose to your children. Beware!

They were back at it again! LOL https://t.co/YOS7prTXAc pic.twitter.com/ItA3z9SoAk — FurChi 🐐➡️MFF (@FurryChi) November 1, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What’s most impressive, aside from the respectable beard, is the fact that our Skyrim fanatic is managing to out-yell the amplified voice of the fire and brimstone preacher totally without the aid of technology of any kind. It’s good old fashioned street yelling.

This also isn’t the first time he’s done this either. According to the original tweeter of the video above, the same guy pulled up in the costume and did the exact same thing back in October. It looks as though this is an ongoing feud, between actually real life bigotry and fictional bigotry aimed at elves and their devious effects on the land of Skyrim.

Either way, we sincerely hope that as long as fire and brimstone Christian folk keep turning up at the campus, our very own Skyrim cosplayer turns up and continues battling them down in the marketplace of ideas. We wish him the best of luck with his studies.

