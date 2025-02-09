Invincible season 3 hasn't even finished yet, but you'll be happy to hear that Omni-Man himself J.K. Simmons has shared the team has dipped our toes" into season 4

It's sounding like Invincible season 4 might not be all that far behind season 3, as J.K. Simmons has apparently already started recording.

Slight spoilers ahead for season 2 of Invincible.

Invincible fans everywhere know that the wait between the first and second seasons was a bit of a long one - lucky for them, the wait for season 3 wasn't nearly as bad, premiering this week, less than a year after season 2 wrapped up. And now it seems like work on season 4 might be progressing quite nicely, as in an interview with Collider, J.K. Simmons shared he's started recording lines as Omni-Man for it. When asked if he'd started work on the fourth season yet, the actor joked, "Oh, we're on Season 12 already. I know it's a spoiler, but sorry," before going on to say more candidly, "Yeah, we actually have, dipped our toes. Or at least I have into the next season. And I'm looking forward to... I don't know when in the next coming months, but looking forward to getting back in the studio again."

Of course, currently Omni-Man is stuck imprisoned by the Viltrumites alongside Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen), and despite being hesitant to talk too much about spoilers, Simmons did share what it was like being paired up with a character like that. "Well, it's unexpected, I hope. And I'm always loath to even get close to any spoilers, but I loved the whole season, the whole third season and, exploring the relationship between Omni-Man and Allen the Alien that, you know, based on the first two seasons, you know, there was a continuing surprise to me. And also getting to play scenes with Seth Rogen was, you know, even though we were never in the room at the same time, I did get to respond to what Seth had already laid down a few times."

Fans and critics alike have been responding well to Invincible season 3 well so far, though there is the rest of the season to come, and considering that anyone can die, apparently, it might be a bit of a doozy.