Think you know what's going to happen in Invincible season 3? 'You're going to be so wrong' says creator Robert Kirkman

Invincible fans might think they know what's coming in season 3 based on what happens in the comics, but it's sounding like they won't know everything.

So far, the animated adaptation of Invincible has been pretty much one-to-one when it comes to what happens in the comics. But according to comic co-creator and show creator Robert Kirkman, you shouldn't go in with too many expectations of what will happen in the show's upcoming third season. During his San Diego Comic-Con panel (via Popverse), in response to a fan's question about season 3, Kirkman said "Are you uh assuming that you know what's coming in the next season based on your awareness of the comic book series? You're gonna be so wrong, sometimes. Sometimes you'll be a little surprised, sometimes you'll be disappointed. Mostly you'll be blown away."

During Comic-Con, a first look at the titular Invincible's new suit, a blue and black number that shows Mark is about to enter a new era as a superhero. "Definitely won't be getting scratched or covered in blood…" reads a sarcastic description from the official Invincible Twitter account.

Not much is known about season 3 at this point in time, in particular there being a lack of any concrete release date. Season 2's first half aired in 2023, with the second half finishing in 2024, a move that wasn't particularly popular with fans, though Kirkman knows this wasn't particularly popular.

It was also announced during Comic-Con that the show has been renewed up to season 4 too, but considering season 3 won't be out until next year at the earliest, I definitely wouldn't be expecting it to arrive for quite a while.

At the very least, Kirkman did spend a lot of the panel hyping up season 3, saying "There's something big about every episode, there's a massive conclusion in every episode, there's some kind of huge evolution of a character or story turn that happens in every episode. I'm really excited to finally get to see season 3 because it's gonna be crazy." Sounds like you have a lot to look forward to!