Invincible season 3 gets a premiere date and a teaser trailer so good you'll once again be disappointed the show doesn't actually look like that

The first teaser trailer for Invincible season 3 is here, and it pokes plenty of fun at itself and its lengthy production schedule (oh, and there's a release date too).

Prime Video put out the first teaser trailer for Invincible season 3 yesterday, and it might look a bit familiar - not just because it's more Invincible (duh), but because it's riffing on the teaser trailer for season 2 that came out at the start of last year. That one saw the titular Invincible grabbing a burger with Allen The Alien at Burger Mart, making some goofs about the long wait for the second season, and this newest teaser does much the same. This time Invincible is chatting with Cecil, in particular about that midseason break that wasn't received very well. You'll be happy to hear that season 3 won't have a break, but more importantly, there's a release date: February 6, 2025.

That's less than four months away, so thankfully you don't have all that long to wait for it now, and that'll be less than a year after season 2 finished. Also worth noting is that the teaser for season 2 also hinted at what was to come with characters in other booths, with one side showing Atom Eve teasing her origin story special episode, and another side showing the second season's main villain, Angstrom Levy. In the season 3 teaser you can see what looks like the human version of Robot, aka Rudy, but I'm not sure who it is on the other side - maybe fans that have read the comics will have a better idea than me.

One thing worth noting is that you can probably tell that this trailer is quite nicely animated, again similarly to season 2's teaser, but you probably shouldn't get your hopes up for season 3, as it'll likely end up looking the same as the previous two, i.e. nice, but rarely all the flashy (and a whole lot less shadows, what is this, a movie? We all know TV shows don't have a shadows budget). Still, let's all be thankful we get to see Invincible have the snot beaten out of him a lot sooner than many might have thought.