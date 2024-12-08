Invincible season 3 "feels a little serious" in its first full trailer, but it looks like a good time at the very least

Prime Video has released the first full trailer for Invincible season 3, and it's offered up a first look at the titular hero in his new black and blue suit.

It's been CCXP over in Brazil this weekend, offering up plenty of announcements, behind the scenes tidbits, and more, with Prime Video also sharing the first trailer for Invincible season 3 there too. Lucky for you that trailer has been shared online too, which you can check out below if you're not someone who's completely spoiler averse. It seems like this time around protagonist Mark Grayson will be grappling what it means to be a good person versus a good hero, with the main issue being his sort-of boss Cecil - that relationship appears to be dissolving fast, with Mark heading off on his own route, and adopting his black and blue suit (which he notes "feels a little serious") that fans of the comic will recognise.

On top of that, Mark's new and younger (but growing fast) brother Oliver wants to take part in the superhero life, which obviously isn't an easy thing to manage because when have kids with superpowers ever been easy to deal with? Never! Aside from that, it's not exactly clear what else is going on; there's some punching, some blood and guts, the usual thing you might expect from Invincible, but I doubt that Invincible season 3 will just be about a workplace debut. Plus Atom Eve is missing in action, so who knows what's going on there.

You don't have too long to wait until you can check out the third season at the very least, as it's currently set to air on Prime Video February 6 next year, where you'll be able to check out the first three episodes, before switching to a weekly release until March 13.