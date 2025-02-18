Good news, Invincible fans, the days of waiting two years for a new season sound well behind us, as its creator shares just how often we can expect new episodes every year

Invincible is pretty infamous for taking two years between the first and second seasons, but now it sounds like the goal is a yearly release.

Animation, unsurprisingly, takes a long time to make, and back when the first season of Invincible finished way back in 2021, many fans didn't realise how long the second season would take to come out because of that fact. Two years on, it finally released, wrapping up in March of 2024. Only a year on, season 3 is currently releasing, and while not every viewer loves how it's animated, you can't say that the wait was all that long. Now, speaking to DiscussingFilm, creator Robert Kirkman and showrunner Simon Racioppa shared that they're aiming for seasons to come out yearly, even if it might not be to the month.

"I think that the release schedule that we're in is much more what we can expect going forward, as opposed to the release schedule we were in between season 1 and 2," Kirkman said. "We're working at a breakneck pace behind the scenes with [supervising producer/ directors] Shaun O'Neil and Dan Duncan and the entire time to keep this factory moving and this show in production so that we can come out at a fairly regular clip. I can't guarantee that we'll be coming back in early February every single year, but I can say that that is the goal."

Racioppa also wanted to make it clear that "nobody is sitting on this show, everybody's working as hard as they can. We have a huge team of people, but it's a big book and it's a big show and it takes a lot of people and a lot of time and effort to try and get it right. We want it out as soon as you guys do, even sooner."

Whether or not a yearly release is actually good for the series overall or not, I'm not entirely convinced, as I do think season 3 is lacking in a few areas. But hey, a finished show is better than a show that never comes out I suppose! And at least we know season 4 is on the way thanks to Omni-Man himself, J.K. Simmons.