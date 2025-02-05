Yes, "anyone could die at any time" in Invincible, but its creator says the team works hard on trying to get the tone right without making things "unrelentingly dark"

Invincible is obviously known for being a bit dark at times, but when "anyone could die at any time", striking the right balance of tone can be a bit of a challenge.

While there was quite the lengthy wait between the first and second seasons of Invincible, the third season is literally just a day away after a wait of less than a year, so doing pretty good all things considered. Mark Grayson, the titular Invincible, is going through his black and blue era as shown off in various trailers, and while it's yet to be seen just how dark things get in this new season, the show's creator says the team behind it has been working to make sure things don't get too dark.

Speaking in an interview with Collider, Robert Kirkman spoke about making sure the show has a balance between both lighthearted and serious moments, saying, "It's tough. We definitely want to give you the sense of gravity so that you know anyone could die at any time and that the stakes in the show are real, but it is a bit of a balancing act to make sure that the show doesn't get unrelentingly dark."

Kirkman went on to say that he thinks there's an "overall fun tone to the show. I can also say that, at its core, the tone of the show makes no sense whatsoever. It was something that it was very difficult early on to get the team on board because it's very difficult to show where the lines are and what the rules are, like when it's OK to be funny and when it's OK to be violent, but yeah, it's tough. But, it's important to make sure that all aspects of the show are working and, in a lot of ways, so many aspects of the show are pulling the show in different directions, which can be difficult."

I wouldn't blame anyone for finding Invincible a bit too much, season 2 goes to some messy (literally and figuratively) places, and I expect season 3 will have some rough stuff going on too. With the third season premiering on Prime Video tomorrow, February 6, you've not got long to wait to find out at least, so cross your fingers that Mark doesn't get the snot beaten out of him too much this time around.